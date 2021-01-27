Hearts of Oak to swoop for Salifu Ibrahim, contacts made with player and representatives

Salifu Ibrahim, Player, Eleven Wonders FC

Accra Hearts of Oak have joined the race to sign Eleven Wonders FC talisman Salifu Ibrahim in the second transfer window, Nhyira FM has reported.

The second transfer window of the 2020/2021 season will open from 16 February 2021.



The Phobians have been in contact with Ibrahim and his representatives over a possible transfer.



The highly-rated midfielder has few months left on his contract and Wonders are ready to cash in on the player before his contract expires.



Ibrahim has been in scintillating form in the Ghana Premier League this campaign having won the man of the match award five times.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Hearts of Oak head coach Kosta Papic is a great admirer of the Ibrahim and is keen on adding him to his squad for the second half of the season.



The UniStar Academy graduate has made 9 appearances for Wonders this term scoring once and providing 4 assists.



Medeama SC, AshantiGold SC, Karela United and Asante Kotoko have all been linked with a move for the Wonders star.