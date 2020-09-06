Sports News

Hearts of Oak top goalie Richard Attah marries Joyce Annan in low-key wedding

Richard Attah and his wife Joyce Annan

Hearts of Oak first choice goalkeeper Richard Attah has married Joyce Annan in a private wedding ceremony.

The tying of the knot took place in Agona Swedru, Central Region on Saturday, 5 September 2020.



According to reports, only family relatives and close friends of the bride and groom were invited.

Attah has been in top form for Hearts of Oak since making the switch from Elmina Sharks.



The Ghana international recently signed a three year contract extension with the Phobians.

