Hearts of Oak unbeaten in the Ghana Premier League since February

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak closed the gap to the league leaders to three points on Sunday after beating Aduana Stars 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was head coach Samuel Boadu's second consecutive victory and he extended the Phobians unbeaten run to six games.



The last time Hearts lost a match was on February 4 when they were beaten 1-0 by Medeama in Tarkwa.



It was Serbian coach Kosta Papic’s last but one game in charge of Hearts, who have been crowned champions 20 times.



Since then, they have been involved in six games, won four and drawn two.

Accra Hearts of Oak have scored 11 goals, conceded three and kept an impressive four clean sheets.



The impressive run has seen them move from relegation candidates to title contenders.



They can win their first league title in over a decade if they maintain this form.