Hearts of Oak unveil artwork club secretariat

Sun, 14 Mar 2021 Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Accra Hearts of Oak have unveiled their new Club secretariat.
The Club posted its new office on their social Media handle.
Staff of the Club will now relocate to the new edifice believed to be located in Accra.
Board chairman Togbe Afede is keen to rebrand the team following recent crises which hit the Club.
The Club have already appointed Samuel Boadu as new head Coach and are expected to make a couple more signings having acquired Ibrahim Salifu from Techiman Eleven Wonders.
