Hearts of Oak unveil artwork for club secretariat

Sun, 14 Mar 2021 Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Accra Hearts of Oak have unveiled an artwork for their new secretariat.
When completed, the new office will serve as the hub for the club's activities.
Board chairman Togbe Afede is keen on rebranding the team following the recent crises that hit the club.
The club have already appointed Samuel Boadu as new head Coach and are expected to make a couple more signings having acquired Ibrahim Salifu from Techiman Eleven Wonders.
