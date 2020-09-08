Hearts of Oak unveils brand new 48-seater bus

Sports News Tue, 8 Sep 2020
Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak has unveiled its new 48-seater Hyundai bus at a ceremony held today at the Star Assurance head office in Accra.
StarLife Insurance acquired the Bus for the Phobians and presented the automobile to the club at the ceremony.
The Phobians now have a new bus to transport them across the country when the new season begins.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
