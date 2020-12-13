Hearts of Oak vs Dreams: Joseph Esso set for feisty Hearts reunion

Accra Hearts of Oak will lock horns with Dreams FC in a Ghana Premier League (GPL) Matchday Five fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians are in search of their first victory of the season. In the three matches played so far, the capital club have drawn two and lost one, scoring two goals with three against.



Meanwhile, Dreams FC will also be looking to get back on track following a poor run of results.



The Still Believe lads began the campaign with a draw (0-0) against Inter Allies.



They won 2-1 against Medeama SC on matchday two, but have since gone winless in two games losing 2-1 to Karela United and drawing goalless with Legon Cities.

Coach Winfred Dormon is expected to unleash striker Joseph Esso on Sunday after joining from the Phobians in the summer transfer.



He will lead the lines for the Dawu based club and a lot of load will be on his shoulders as he comes up against his former teammates.



Esso has so far scored two goals in the League.



Head-to-head:

02.02.20 PL Dreams Hearts of Oak 0: 1



26.05.19 SPC Dreams Hearts of Oak 1 : 0



31.03.19 SPC Hearts of Oak Dreams 1 : 0



01.04.18 PL Hearts of Oak Dreams 1 : 0

21.01.18 CF Hearts of Oak Dreams 1: 2



26.06.16 PL Hearts of Oak Dreams 1 : 0



29.05.16 PL Dreams Hearts of Oak 1: 1



Probable line ups:

Hearts of Oak XI:



Richard Attah, Larry Sumaila, Raddy Ovuaka, Nuru Sulley, Mohammed Alhassan, Dominic Eshun, Lawale Mamane, Patrick Razak, Frederick A. Botchway, Abednego Tetteh, Michelle Sarpong.



Dreams XI



Solomon Agbasi, Philomon Baffour , Solomon Twene, Abdul Jalil, Ibrahim Abdulai, Maxwell Arthur, Micheal Agbekpornu, Dantani Amadu , Joseph Esso, Emmanuel Ocran, Agyenim Boateng.