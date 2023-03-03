Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko: 7 players to watch in upcoming Super Clash on Sunday, March 5

A grid photo of 7 players to watch in upcoming Super Clash on Sunday, March 5

GhanaWeb Feature

Big players are created in big games and Sunday, March 5, 2023, will be another day for some players to prove themselves to Ghanaians in the upcoming Ghana Premier League Super Clash.



The Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday will host the Ghana Premier League matchday 20 fixture between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko which is the biggest game in Ghana football.



This Ghana Premier League Super Clash will be special because it will also be used to honour Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the two teams battle for the President's Cup.



Many dignitaries aside from the president will visit the Accra Sports Stadium for the game and the players will have to deliver to the full expectations of the fans.



Also, Black Stars' new coach Chris Hughton will be naming his squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and some of the players might be able to gate crash the list with a super performance on Sunday.



Below are 7 players expected to light up the Super Class on Sunday



Steve Mukwala



The Ugandan striker after suffering to adapt to life at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first half of the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season is currently on fire for Asante Kotoko.

The Porcupine Warriors haven't been at their best in the ongoing season as they have been eliminated from the MTN FA Cup and currently occupy the second position on the League table.



However, things are working for Mukwala who is now the top scorer for Asante Kotoko after scoring 8 goals and the Porcupines will count on him to deliver again on Sunday.



Mukwala featured in the first league game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi but couldn't live up to expectations and he will have to change the narrative.



Mohammed Alhassan



Many eyes will be on the central defender who joined Asante Kotoko after being deemed surplus to requirement at Accra Hearts of Oak by head coach Slavko Matic.



Mohammed Alhasssan won the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup (twice), President’s Cup, and Super Cup with Accra Hearts of Oak before switching sides to Asante Kotoko.



He has made three appearances for Kotoko and will have a point to prove to Hearts of Oak that he is not done yet.



Danlad Ibrahim

Danlad Ibrahim has been the safest pair of hands for Asante Kotoko but for him, a place in Chris Hughton's Black Stars squad will be the ultimate target on Sunday.



The goalkeeper was a member of the Black Stars squad in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will be using Sunday's game which will have many eyeballs to remind the coach about his availability.



Richard Atta used the Super Clash in 2022 to gate crashed Ghana's AFCON squad in Cameroon and Danlad will be hoping to make a claim for himself.



Gladson Awako



The 2009 U-20 World Cup winner will be the most experienced player who might feature in the game on Sunday and he will have to bring his class to the fold to help struggling Hearts of Oak.



Awako featured in the Super Clash in his first two seasons at Hearts of Oak and he was always a tormentor to Asante Kotoko during his time at Accra Great Olympics.



He is now the captain of the Phobians and will have to lead by example in the President's Cup.



Linda Mtange

The former DR Congo U-20 midfielder has been one of the brightest spots for Accra Hearts of Oak despite the Phobians' continuous struggle in the ongoing season.



The Congolese has made just seven appearances for the Phobians but is gradually warming his way up to become a fan favorite.



A good game against Asante Kotoko will increase his ratings amongst the Phobians and fans in general.



Enoch Morisson



The youngster is now warming his way up to become one of the most dangerous left-footed wingers in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Morisson has been superb so far but the numbers do not back his performance in the games for Asante Kotoko.



However, he has added goals to his dribbling game as he has scored two in his last five games and will be a huge asset to Asante Kotoko against Hearts of Oak.



Benjamin York

The former SC Samatex striker is the current top scorer for Hearts of Oak in the ongoing season despite not enjoying many minutes since the exit of coach Samuel Boadu.



Benjamin York has scored 4 goals for Accra Hearts of Oak and is the only Phobian on the top scorer chart which is being led by Berekum Chelsea's Mezack Afriyie.



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr and other experienced players are around for the big game but the youngster has shown that he can do a lot with the few minutes he normally gets to play.



Author: Joel Eshun