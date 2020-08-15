Sports News

Hearts of Oak want Ivorian defender as replacement for Benjamin Agyare

Agyare has been released by Hearts

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak are interested in signing Ivorian defender Aliko Bacca Junior who plays for Division One League side Tamale City FC, according to Sunyani-based Nimdee FM.

Management of the Phobians have settled on the Ivorian central defender as the replacement for Benjamin Agyare who was released by the club last week along with 4 other players.



Hearts of Oak scouts in the Northern sector have monitored the progress of the central defender during the cancelled 2019/20 Division One League and are convinced about his abilities and capacities to fill the big void created by the departure of Agyare.

The 2004 CAF Confederation Cup winners, who also won the CAF Champions League in 2000 and the Super Cup that same year, believe the young defender can deputise well for either Mohammed Alhassan or Nuru Suley when the league season resumes.



Hearts have embarked on squad restructuring and are doing key strategic acquisitions to strengthen their squad before the start of the season which is slated for October.

