Hearts of Oak wanted me before I moved to Kotoko – Yussif Chibsah

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yussif Chibsah has revealed how he almost ended up at Hearts of Oak before the deal fell through and he joined arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

Chibsah featured for the Porcupine Warriors from 2003-2006 where he became an integral member and played a key role in midfield. He played at the first CAF Confederations Cup in 2004, winning the silver medal as the runners up to Hearts of Oak and also in the CAF Champions League in 2006.



Chibsah who doubles as the Spokesperson for the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) started his career with King Faisal in 1993 before he crossed path to join regional rivals Kotoko after his three-year stay with the ‘Insha Allah’ boys.



According to him, he was on the verge of moving to Hearts of Oak after he enjoyed an impressive start to his professional career with King Faisal but eventually ending up with Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.



“To come to Kotoko or Hearts of Oak you need to excel in your previous club. Before I came to Kotoko, Hearts of Oak wanted me. They actually transported me from Kumasi to Accra but I never took any money from them”, he told Joy Sports Muftawu Nabila.

He was captain of the Ghana Olympic team, who exited in the first round of the 2004 Olympic Games in Greece, Athens, having finished in third place in Group B and was also the captain of the Ghana Meteors at the 2003 All Africa Games in Nigeria, Abuja that won bronze.



Chibsah has over 50 caps with all levels of International Ghana football from U-17 to senior team.



