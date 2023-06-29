Hearts of Oak was affected by the absence of a consistent coach - Board Member Frank Nelson

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Frank Nelson

Accra Hearts of Oak board member, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, believes instability in the club's technical department contributed a significant factor behind their poor performance last season.

With the exception of a successful period under former coach Samuel Boadu, during which Hearts experienced a trophy-laden run, the club has struggled to replicate their dominance from the early 2000s.



In the 2022-2023 Ghana Premier League campaign, Hearts of Oak finished in 12th place, recording 12 wins, 12 losses, and 10 draws in 34 games.



When questioned about the reasons for the club's recurring struggles, Nwokolo highlighted the frequent changes in the technical department as a major contributing factor.



“One of the most interesting challenges that we had was that our technical department has not been stable. There has been a lot of change in our technical department from Papic (Kosta) and then we get Matic (Slavko) I mean there’s been a lot of change in our technical department and I can just always guarantee you a team with such a shaky situation, always finds instability at its door step," Frank Nelson explained.

Under Boadu's leadership, Hearts of Oak secured their first league title in 11 years and also won the FA Cup. However, Boadu was dismissed during the past campaign and replaced by Matic, who was later forced out of his role. David Ocloo then took over as interim manager.



Addressing the issue of instability in the technical department will be crucial for Hearts of Oak to regain its former glory and consistent success in the future.



JNA/FNOQ