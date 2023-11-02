Hearts of Oak will beat any club that we lost to last season - Kelvin Assibey

Hearts of Oak players

Hearts of Oak central defender, Kelvin Osei Assibey, has expressed the team's determination to avenge their losses from last season against any club that previously beat them.

Assibey's bold statement comes after their win over Medeama SC in a thrilling encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Last season, the defending champions faced a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Medeama SC at home.



However, the Phobians managed to secure a sweet 3-1 victory, with young striker Hamza Issah contributing a crucial brace, after an early own goal set the tone for the match.



After being named the best player of the game, Kelvin Osei Assibey shared his thoughts during an interview with StarTimes.



He emphasized the team's commitment to reversing their fortunes this season and rectifying the previous season's setbacks.

“The way things panned out last season, any club that defeated us last season will taste defeat this term.



“So the determination [to beat Medeama SC] was high because our position on the league table was not all that good.



“So at all costs we had to win the game and God helped us to win it.” Kelvin Osei Assibey told StarTimes.



Following their recent victory, Hearts of Oak has climbed to the 13th position on the league table, accumulating 9 points from 7 matches, with a game in hand against premier league returnees, Heart of Lions.





