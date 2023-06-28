1
Hearts of Oak winger Salifu Ibrahim opens up on his future at club

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak winger Salifu Ibrahim has opened up on his future at the club as he nears the expiration of his contract.

The 23-year-old joined the Phobians from Techiman Eleven Wonders in 2021 and has close to a year left on his contract with the club.

Earlier reports suggested the player will not extend his stay with the Ghanaian giants when his contract runs out.

In an interview with Kessben, Salifu Ibrahim gave the Phobian fans a bit of hope regarding contract extension.

“I still have a contract with Hearts of Oak. We are still in talks so everything will be fine. They (the fans) shouldn’t worry. Everything will be fine.” Pressed further, he added: “I still have a contract with Hearts of Oak. My contract hasn’t run out”

Hearts of Oak ended the season in 12th position with 46 position and Salifu is hopeful of a better campaign next season.

