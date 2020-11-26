Hearts of Oak wishes Kotoko and Ashantigold well in Africa

Asante Kotoko SC

Accra Hearts of Oak has sent a goodwill message to their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold ahead of the 2020/2021 CAF Inter-Club competitions campaign.

The two Ashanti Region clubs were selected by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to represent the country in Africa following the truncation of the 2019/20 football season and will be in action this weekend.



Asante Kotoko will take on Nouadhibou FC in the preliminary stage of the 2020/21 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League on Sunday, November 29, 2020, while Ashantigold will take on Salitas FC from Burkina Faso on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak has now taken to Twitter to wish Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold well in their African campaign.

"Hearts of Oak wishes our counterparts Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold success as they begin their respective African Club competitions this weekend.'' The team wrote in a post.





@HeartsOgOakGH wishes our counterparts



@AsanteKotoko_SC and @AshantiGoldSC success as they begin their respective African Club competitions this weekend.#PositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/NExjkOxw1O — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 26, 2020