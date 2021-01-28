Hearts of Oak won’t have it easy – Gladson Awako

Great Olympics talisman Gladson Awako

Great Olympics talisman Gladson Awako has fired a warning to Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of their derby showdown in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

The two rivals lock horns in the Accra Derby, which will be honored on Saturday at the Accra Sports stadium. Both teams are enjoying a fine run of form in recent times.



Hearts lie second on the league log with 16 points and look an improved side ever since Kosta Papic was brought on board as Head Coach.



Great Olympic who lie 7th but trail Hearts by just a point, are also having a surreal season per their standards.



Ahead of the game, Gladson Awako who has been instrumental for the Dade Boys believes the game will be tough.

“Its a very tough one,” he said. Awako admits there are similarities between how the two teams play, but the onus lies on his side in unsettling Hearts to play their game.



“They are a side that likes to keep the ball and like to work with the ball. That’s how we also play. What we have to do is to keep fighting and let not them play their game. If we do that, we will come out with a win on the day,” he said.



“They will come fully determined to win, but we won’t make it easy for them,” Awako concluded.