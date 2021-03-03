Hearts of Oak write to King Faisal over Kwame Peprah

Hearts want to sign Peprah

Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Hearts of Oak have shown interest in signing King Faisal goal poacher Kwame Peprah in the bid to strengthen their squad in the ongoing season.

Peprah has become a subject of interest to many clubs following his outstanding performance in the ongoing domestic top-flight league.



The budding attacker has scored 8 goals in 15 games and has also won the man of the match award on about three occasions.

According to Kumasi based Otec FM, the Phobians have written to King Faisal’s hierarchy asking about the availability of their talisman but it is unknown whether the club will cash in on the player.



He has been linked with a move to Asante Kotoko and Medeama.