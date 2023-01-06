Hearts part ways with goal-shy striker Junior Kaaba

Junior Kaaba

Accra Hearts of Oak have exhausted their patience with goal-shy Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba as the club has terminated the contract of the player just four months after joining.

He joined Hearts of Oak in August this year and a lot was said about him but has struggled to replicate his form in the Cameroonian league in Ghana.



The club's Serbian coach has never been convinced by the abilities of the Cameroonian striker and has barely used him since taking over.



Hearts of Oak thought the 23-year-old striker was the solution to their goal-scoring woes but not knowing it was a far cry from that.

In six matches played since joining Hearts, the striker has failed to score and has been a bench warmer for much of his Hearts career.



Hearts have had some magnificent results since Serbian coach Slavko Matic took charge of the team winning five matches, drawing two and losing one in all competitions.



But in all these matches Kaaba has not featured as the coach prefers other players.