Hearts performing poorly because players spend more time on social media than training – Ex-player

hearts of Oak Squad

Former Ghanaian player Dan Quaye has slammed the current Accra Hearts of Oak players for their “abysmal” performance in recent times.

Dan Quaye, a former member of the club, expressed dismay with the teammates’ lack of devotion.



In an interview with Rainbow Sports, he stated that the players on the team today do not put in extra effort in comparison to their time.



According to the retired professional footballer, the players do not devote their time in extra training outside of what the team gives.



Dan Quaye stated that during their time, they constantly put in additional effort, which is why the team won awards and built a name for itself.



He claimed that the current crop of players spend too much time on social media rather than training, which has hampered the team’s success.

“We loved the game, we sacrificed a lot for the team,” he remarked. When we used to play on Sundays, you’d see players training or jogging before the game. As players, we were quite enthusiastic. They owed us money, but we didn’t let that stop us.



When I was playing for Hearts of Oak, I didn’t care about how much money the management handed me. I cared about the fans, and I knew that if we won and went through the stands, the fans would give us money. The team is for the fans. How would you feel if you went to the statidum to play and there was no one there?



Dan Quaye went on to say that the calibre of players and their creative abilities has dwindled over the years.



He noted that this is a global issue, with major teams lacking great players.



Meanwhile, he has stated that gambling (betting) has also ruined football.