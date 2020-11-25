Hearts players admitted I deserved Man of the Match award - AshGold’s Yaw Annor

Hearts of Oak's Patrick Razak won the ward

AshantiGold SC winger Yaw Annor says some Accra Hearts of Oak players admitted he should have won the Man of the match award in his team’s 2-2 draw against Hearts of Oak on Tuesday.

The Miners came from behind twice to hold the Phobians to a 2-2 stalemate at the Accra Sports stadium in matchday two of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Kojo Obeng Jnr. scored a brace for Hearts of Oak and experienced forward Hans Kwofie also scored twice in the game for AshantiGold.



The technical study group named Hearts of Oak’s Patrick Razak as the best player of the game which according to some observers Yaw Annor should have won the accolade.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, on losing out of the man of the match award to Patrick Razak he said, “I was motivated to play against Hearts of Oak because they are a big club. I didn’t play the opening match so I gave all my best in this game when I had the opportunity. Some of the Hearts players said I deserved the man of the match”, he told Happy 98.9FM.

His point was also buttressed by teammate Hans Kwofie who scored a brace in the game, that he deserved the man of the match award.



The former Bechem United winger stated he was confident his side were going to lose to Hearts of Oak in this matchday two fixture.



He urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they prepare to face Burkinabe side Salitas FC in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup first leg on Sunday at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi.



“We urge Ghanaians to support us in our Africa campaign and hope we can get to the group stage”.