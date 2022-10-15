Hearts players should motivate themselves on Sunday – Dan Quaye

Hearts of Oak players | File photo

Hearts of Oak legend Dan Quaye has said that it is very important for the players to motivate themselves first.

Accra Hearts of Oak are currently preparing to face ASR Bamako in the second leg of their Caf Confederations match.



The first leg ended 3-0 and the performance of the Phobians angered the supporters.

“Motivation is the only thing that we learnt they should be determined that whether rain or shine this match we have to win. This is what they should use to make history because now there is no hope from anywhere," he said on Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"They played the first leg so they should psych their mind that we are one and they should accept that this match we have to fight and win. If they put this into their mind I also know that the management is also doing what they can to support so if the management does everything and you don’t deliver then the work will go waste,” he stressed.