Hearts star Manaf Umar happy with 'important' victory over Bechem United

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Manaf Umar, has expressed his delights in the Phobian's big win over Bechem United, describing it as an important victory.

The Ghanaian giants began the year in blistering mode after whitewashing the then league leaders Bechem United 6-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The youngster starred, opening the floodgates with a 53-minute strike before setting up another goal.



"A good win to start the year the right way! Great result," he posted on Twitter.



"Good character is shown by the team yesterday. Important to get the win and put in the performance we did," he added.

Umar was named as the Man of the Match after the game, having made four successful dribbles, three interceptions, and three tackles.



It was his second goal in back to back games for the Phobians after snatching the winner against King Faisal before the break.





