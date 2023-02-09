1
Hearts target FIFA Club World Cup in an attempt to regain past glory

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has revealed that they are targeting a slot at the FIFA Club World Cup competition in their efforts to redeem their image on the African continent.

Accra Hearts of Oak in 2000 became the first Ghanaian team to qualify for the Club World Cup after winning the CAF Champions League but the competition was canceled due to FIFA's inability to raise funds for the competition.

The Phobians are yet to make another appearance in the finals of the CAF Champions League despite winning the Confederation Cup in 2004 but now aim to go back on top of African football.

"Accra Hearts of Oak can bounce back to represent Ghana and Africa at the FIFA Club World Cup once again.

“We should pray and support Togbe Afede for successful Accra Hearts of Oak,” Kwame Opare Addo told Accra-based Original FM in an interview.

Accra Hearts of Oak in the last decade have not made it past the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
