Hearts target win against Bibiani Gold Stars after securing victory in Super Clash

Hearts will goes into the fixture with a win against arch rivals Kotoko

Hearts of Oak are set to take on Bibiani Gold Stars in a Ghana Premier League match this weekend, following their impressive victory in the second Super Clash of the season against Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians put up a great display in the game against their rivals, securing a 1-0 victory courtesy of a goal from Konadu Yiadom. This win not only saw them crowned Champions of the 2023 President’s Cup, but also earned them three valuable points in the league.



Now, Hearts of Oak are gearing up for their next match against Bibiani Gold Stars, which will be played at Dun’s Park on Saturday, March 11. The team is feeling confident and aiming for another win, as they look to climb higher on the league standings.

The upcoming game will be their first since the Super Clash triumph, and the Phobians will be hoping to carry their momentum forward. A victory against Gold Stars will be crucial for Hearts of Oak, who currently sit in fifth place on the league table.



Fans of the team will be eagerly anticipating the match, which is expected to be a tough contest. Hearts of Oak will need to be at their best to overcome the challenge posed by Bibiani Gold Stars, who will also be looking to secure a positive result.