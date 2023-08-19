Hearts terminated my contract after I failed to share 'juju' with players - Ex-Hearts captain Leonard Moffat reveals

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Leonard Moffat, has disclosed that the club sacked him after he discarded black magic ('juju') materials that were meant to be shared among the players.

Moffat, who was the captain at the time, narrated that he was directed to share the juju among the players prior to their game against Algerian side JS Kabylie in Algeria.



He instead threw it away in the lavatory, dumping it down in the toilet because the act was against his religious beliefs and Hearts, who eventually lost 3-1 on the night.



"I became born again very early in my days, so I didn't like juju...I was into Christ and I opposed them in so many things. Those who used to pray and do things for them threatened me," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



"Hearts parted ways with me because they gave me Juju and I flashed it in the toilet in Algeria. They(JS Kabylie) beat us 3-1 over there and we beat them 2-1 here...So when it happened like that they told me they don't want me anymore. I was in post in Algeria and I discarded the juju.



"I was the captain and I had to share it among the players, so instead of sharing it, I discarded it. So that day I disposed of it and was praying in tongues," he added.

In the return leg of the said game which was a quarter-final tie, Hearts of Oak beat the JS Bile 2-1 and thus got eliminated losing 4-3 on aggregate.



Leonard Moffat joined Hassacas on a free transfer after his contract termination.



Watch Leonard Moffat interview below







