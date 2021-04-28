Hearts to fly out injured Mamane Lawali and Daniel Kodie to South Africa for treatment

Mamane Lawali

Mamane Lawali and Daniel Kodie will be flown to South Africa by Hearts of Oak next week for surgery to treat their injuries.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been out with an injury for over a year and is now in severe situation.



Although it is assumed that he would be unable to play again without the necessary surgery, it is believed that the club's administration has now heard the supporters' cries.



Daniel Kodie, like Niger midfielder Mamane Lawali, was injured in the first round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season and will be flown abroad for surgery.

According to information obtained from Fox FM, the two players would meet with an expert on May 13 for an evaluation before undergoing the operation.



Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Braimah Akambi will join the two players on their trip next week.