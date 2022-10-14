0
Hearts vs Real Bamako: A comeback is possible for Hearts of Oak - Yaw Preko

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Hearts of Oak forward, Yaw Preko, has said Hearts are capable of overturning their 3-goal deficit against AS Real Bamako in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Hearts of Oak, after losing 3-0 in the first leg, are hoping to stage a comeback in the second leg at Accra Sports Stadium to progress at the expense of the Malian side.

Yaw Preko believes the Phobians will overturn the scoreline because doing the unthinkable is nothing new for them.

“This is Hearts of Oak and I have witnessed a similar situation before and I can say it is not over,” he said on Asempa FM.

“In the first leg, Hearts of Oak decided to dash the game out which was unfortunate in the return leg. Things will definitely change.

The former Hearts assistant coach also stated that the players would need no motivation than the group stage slot at stake.

“The players don’t need anything to beat ASR Bamako because the players know what is at stake. When I was there as an assistant coach, we had never won against Medeama at Tarkwa but with proper preparations, we went there and recorded a win.

“These players are capable of doing it,” he added.

The match is set for 15:00 GMT kickoff time at the Accra Sports Stadium.

