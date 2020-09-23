Hearts waiting on GFA to begin training - Board Member Alhaji Akambi

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Alhaji Akambi

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi has revealed that the club will only begin training after getting more information on the return of football from the Ghana Football Association.

Last Sunday, President Nana Akufo Addo lifted the ban on contact sports, allowing the return of football after a six month hiatus.



The President disclosed the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Leagues will return on Friday October 30.



But Alhaji Akambi has urged clubs from the top two divisions to seek more clarification from the GFA before beginning training.

The Phobians who placed 9th on the league log before the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season was cancelled will be hoping for a better campaign in the 2020/21 season.



The Rainbow outfit have not won the Ghana Premier League since the 2008 season.



