Hearts will fight for the title – Opare Addo

Kwame Opare Addo Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Relations Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has reiterated that, despite the gap between the Phobians and the leaders, Aduana Stars they are capable of clinching the title.

Hearts of Oak have managed 12 wins out of 30 games with nine draws and losses to amass 45 points, seven behind Aduana Stars in fifth place.

Looking like a disappointing campaign for the Rainbow Boys under interim trainer David Ocloo, the Phobians will need to step up their performance and grab all points at stake to close up on the Aduana Stars.

However, the communication specialist feels the race is open and all contenders are capable of winning four matches to spare.

"We will fight for it till the end of the season. The season has 4 more games and the point gap between Hearts and Aduana is just seven points”, he told Max FM.

Hearts of Oak will welcome second-placed Medeama SC on match day 31 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 21 before squaring off with Legon Cities, Real Tamale United and Berekum Chelsea to round up the season.

