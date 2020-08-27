Sports News

Hearts will only sign Sulley Muntari if he is available and affordable – Frederick Moore

CEO of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has shared that his outfit will only sign former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari if he is available and affordable to the club.

Muntari was heavily linked with a move to Accra Hearts of Oak in the March transfer window since he has been a long-time fan of the Phobians and has on some occasions trained with them.



The former AC Milan midfielder has been without a club following his exit from Spanish lower-tier team Albacete in June 2019, where he signed a six-month contract.

Muntari in his first-ever Instagram conversation over the weekend indicated that he would not rule out a transfer to Accra Hearts of Oak



However, the CEO in an interview with Kumasi based Pure FM said, “Sulley Muntari is a very good player and if he is available and affordable we will be interested to sign him”

