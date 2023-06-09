1
Hearts will survive relegation - Amankwah Mireku says ahead of Berekum Chelsea clash

Amankwah Mireku Ghanaweb Former Hearts of Oak skipper Amankwah Mireku

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak skipper Amankwah Mireku says the club will not be relegated despite their poor form in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak have been winless in their last four games, succumbing to against Legon Cities, Samartex, Real Tamale United and Medeama SC.

In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Amankwah who featured for the Rainbow club from 1997- 2007 reiterated that, it is impossible for the club to be demoted to Division One, adding that it is a learning curve which they will pass.

“This world is all about your life. I always say the word ‘mistake’ . I have taken it out and replaced it with ‘learning’. When I face challenges and I struggle to overcome them, I learn from that and find solutions to my woes”, he said.

“So,I think it’s time for Hearts to stay abreast with learning because in 2014/15 a similar incident nearly occurred but we were able to overcome it by the Grace of God. I hope Hearts is too big for these situations and I’m very optimistic we will overcome this so we can learn and do things the right way and bring joy to the fans”.

The Phobians are in a very tight position and to avoid being relegated must beat Berekum Chelsea in their final game of the 2022/23 season to boost their chances.

After 33 games, Hearts of Oak occupied the 11th spot on the league table with 45 points, having dropped from a top four position after a series of defeats.

