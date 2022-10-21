Hell no! - Joe Addo 'rejects' Otto Addo as interim Black Stars coach for 2022 World Cup

Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo and his assistant George Boateng(holding the paper)

Former Black Stars defender, Joe Addo has chastised the Ghana Football Association(GFA) for failing to appoint a substantive coach for the Black Stars before for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Addo believes leaving Black Stars' at the helm of an interim manager for the world's biggest football showpiece is totally wrong.



Speaking on GhOneTV, the former Hearts of Oak player said the World Cup is important in Ghana's history, hence, the GFA should treat it as such by appointing a substantive coach for the team.



"The Ghana national team is going to play the most important tournament in our history, that is the World Cup. We've done it three times, so it's not automatic that you will get there. We missed the last time in Russia and we are going there with a part-time coach? Are you kidding me? In this day and age? Hell no! We have to have a substantive coach to go to the world cup. That's my opinion, I could be wrong. But I can't go to a very very important tournament with an interim coach or a part-time (coach)."



"Why? We don't have the resources to hire a permanent coach Or does the coach not want to be permanent? What is the scenario? I don't know that. (But) no, you have to go all in. So either we have a permanent coach who is taking us to the World Cup or we don't have a coach."

Ghana head into the World Cup with an interim technical bench of Otto Addo, George Boateng, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, and a technical advisor.



Otto Addo who is the head coach has a permanent job at Borussia Dortmund as a transition coach while his first assistant George Boateng has reportedly agreed to a punditry job on beIN SPORTS during the World Cup.



