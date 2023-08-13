Henry Addo scores and provides assist in MSK Zilina BIG win in Slovakia

Sun, 13 Aug 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Youngster Henry Addo registered his third goal of the season in Slovakia after scoring in Zilina’s 5-2 win over Trencin on Saturday, 12 August 2023.
The 20-year-old also provided an assist in his side’s demolition exercise at home.
Addo scored in stoppage time after his countryman Rahim Ibrahim had found the back of the net for the visitors to make it 4-2.
Before that, he set up teammate David Duris to score their fourth goal in the 83rd minute.
Addo was making his second league appearance for Zilina.
