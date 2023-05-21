Henry Addo scores in MŠK Žilina's defeat to Spartak Trnava

Ghana international Henry Addo

Henry Addo scored in MŠK Žilina's 4-2 defeat to Spartak Trnava on Saturday afternoon in the Slovakian Super Liga.

Addo started the game from the bench, he replaced Antonin Essomba in the 46th minute.



MŠK Žilina scored first through Dávid Ďuriš in the 12th minute. Antonin Essomba could not finish a move in the box he returned it back to Ďuriš, who through a tangle of bodies burned through Rusov to make it 1-0.



And after half an hour of the game, MŠK Žilina fell behind. The referee recognized a goal for Filip Twardzik, his header assisted by Kelvin Ofori, according to the referee, was caught by Žilina's goalkeeper behind the line.

Abdulrahman Taiwo extended Spartak Trnava's lead in the 32nd minute assisted by Samuel Štefánik.



Abdulrahman Taiwo easily scored his second goal in the encounter to make it 3-1. Substitute Henry Addo scored in the 78th minute to give his team some hope in the game.



Goalkeeper Ludomir Belko showed his extra-class when he stopped Martin Bukata, but he only watched helplessly as Abdulrahman Taiwo's shot into the empty net ended MŠK Žilina's chance of getting a point.