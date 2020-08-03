Sports News

Henry Asante Twum explains why Ghana FA congratulated Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal defeated London rivals Chelsea 2-1 to win their 14th FA title on Saturday

Ghana FA Spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum has explained why the FA tweeted to congratulate English-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah following his FA Cup win with Arsenal on Saturday.

Arsenal defeated London rivals Chelsea 2-1 to win their 14th FA title on Saturday at the Wembly Stadium.



A brace from captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Arteta win his first trophy in charge of the side.



The Ghana FA after the game congratulated the Arsenal striker for achieving this feat which some analyst have termed it as a means by the FA to influence the young striker to play for the Black Stars.



“All his parents are from Ghana and he has represented England in all youth competitions”, Henry Asante Twum said in an interview.

“He has won two trophies this season that is with Leeds United in the Championship and then with Arsenal.So we congratulated him on twitter for his achievement. He also responded to our tweet to show his appreciation".



Eddie Nketiah has represented England at the youth level but is still eligible to play for Ghana’s Black Stars.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.