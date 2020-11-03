Henry Bright Ansah appointed Brands and Marketing Manager of Hasaacas

Sekondi Hasaacas FC has appointed Henry Bright Ansah as the new Brands and Marketing Manager as the Club relook another way to its once apex state.

With his new role, Henry Bright Ansah is responsible for growing the Club’s brand and marketing base.



He joins the Club having already established a strong footing at Takoradi City Football Club as Financier.

Henry Bright Ansah holds MBA from the University of East London, BSc in Operations Management at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Certificate in Sports Marketing and Management at Sports Business Institute in Barcelona.



This Appointment comes after announcing positions for Communication Director, Macall Mensah and Finance Manager, Ebo Kobina Baiden.