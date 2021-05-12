Herbert Mensah breaks silence on suspension by board of Ghana Rugby Union

Herbert Mensah has been suspended by GRU

Herbert Mensah, the immediate past Chief Executvie Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, GRU, has broken his silence on the decision by the union’s board to suspend him.

The board of the GRU on Tuesday issued a statement announcing the suspension of Herbert Mensah as CEO.



The statement announced that James Nunoo, who is the Board Member and Vice President has been appointed as acting President and board chairman.



James Nunoo is quoted in the statement to have said that “Rugby is our love and passion and Rugby must emerge as the winner from this unfortunate moment in the history of Ghana Rugby,” when he was asked to stand-in.



“Ghana Rugby has achieved memorably under the leadership of Mr Mensah and a solid platform has been laid to build on that foundation; for that we thank him,” he noted.

Speaking in an Atinka FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Herbert Mensah stated that he was shocked by the move.



He stressed that he was an advocate for giving others the opportunity to serve but he believes that process must be done the right way.



“They (World Rugby Federation) are shocked and annoyed at what’s happening with the people in Rugby and they want to know why the constitution has not been followed. They want (answers to) those kind of questions, they want to know who calls board meeting without the board chairman“ Mr Mensah told Atinka FM.



“I want to give the new people the chance to come but I want them to do it in the right way not the wrong way. I have said I want to go all along, there’s not been Rugby for a year and everybody knows the money I’m putting inside but we must go the right way,” he added.