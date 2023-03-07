Here are Black Stars players set to miss Angola doubleheader due to injury

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey being escorted from the pitch after suffering an injury

The first international break of 2023 will see Black Stars take on Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Some players are currently nursing injuries and might not recover in time for the qualifiers in March 2023.



New Black Stars manager, Chris Hughton is expected to name his squad for the doubleheader in the final week of March 2023.



Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23 before they travel for the second leg four days later.



The Black Stars are tied at the top of Group E with Angola with four points each.



Here are players who would miss the games

Tariq Lamptey



Tariq Lamptey is doubtful for Ghana's games against Angola are low due to an injury he suffered during Brighton and Hove Albion's win over West Ham United.



The right-back was substituted on the 16-minute after what is believed to be a knee problem.



Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi said, "It's not a big problem. It's a small injury."



Daniel Kofi Kyere

Unlike Lamptey, Freiburg midfielder, Daniel Kofi is ruled out of the game after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.



His season is over and thus will not be available for the doubleheader.



EE/BB