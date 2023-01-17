Here are five facts about Thomas Partey you should know

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey, has been brilliant for Arsenal in the 2022/2023 season.

The 29-year-old is having an exceptional season for the Gunners, as he is finally living up to expectations after his 50 million pound move in 2020.



Partey has been the engine of Arsenal's magnificent form as they lead the English Premier League table after 18 games.



The north London side are yet to lose a league game that Partey has featured in. He holds an unbeaten record of 13 wins and 2 draws.



Thomas Partey is on course to lead Arsenal to their first league title since 2004, and here are five facts you did not know about him.



Leganese earned 5 million from his move to Arsenal

Spanish side Leganse benefited 5 million euros from Thomas Partey's move to Arsenal.



Partey arrived in Spain in 2012 for trials at Leganese and drew interest from Atletico.



Leganese negotiated for %50 percent of Partey's rights. According to Mundo Deportivo, Atletico wanted to own the player's full right in 2015, but Leganese would only agree to own %10 percent.



Hence, his $50 million earned the club 10% of the transfer fee.



The only Ghanaian to have won the UEFA Europa League

Thomas Partey is the only Ghanaian to have won the UEFA Europa League. He was a key member of the Atletico Madrid squad that won the title in 2018, beating Olympique Marseille.



He has a total of three trophies, including the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and La Liga.



Ghana has never lost a game he has scored



The Ghana Black Stars are yet to lose a game that Thomas Partey has scored in.



The Arsenal man has scored a total of 13 goals for the Black Stars in 43 caps. He has scored in 11 games, with only two of them ending in draws.

He has scored one hattrick in his career



Thomas Partey has scored 42 goals in his professional career, which includes only one hat trick.



His hat trick came in Ghana's 5-1 win over Congo Brazzaville in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.



Partey scored 4 goals at Ameria, 5 goals at Mallorca, 16 goals at Atletico, and has scored 4 goals so far at Arsenal.



He has scored 13 goals at the Black Stars.

He has never received a straight red card



Thomas Partey has received a total of 4 red cards in his professional career but, none was a straight red card.



He was sent off twice during his loan spell at Real Mallorca, once in his five-year spell at Atletico, and once at Arsenal.



EE/BOG