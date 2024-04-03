Here are five major 'revelations' from Kwesi Nyantakyi's interview

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has once again become topical following his interview with Onua TV on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

In what could be described as a bombshell interview, Nyantakyi made multiple revelations and allegations that triggered numerous discussions.



Among the many allegations and revelations, there were five that stood out and drew a lot of conversations.



GhanaWeb delves into five of the significant statements made by Kwesi Nyantakyi during his interview.



1. Admitting to paying a $100,000 bribe to kill number 12 documentary



Kwesi Nyantakyi alleged that he paid $100,000 to Anas Aremeyaw Anas to prevent the investigative journalist from airing his part in the Number 12 documentary.



He detailed the alleged conversations and transactions that ensued before the airing of the interview.

He mentioned some prominent figures who had knowledge of the situation and were involved in the arrangements that led to him making an alleged payment of $100,000 to Anas.



He said that he got a refund after he was featured in the documentary which was aired in 2018.



“Before the video was released, a former colleague at the GFA Exco, Adam Munkaila, took me to Anas' lawyer. I met him at his residence around Westland and he told me Anas was his student and had informed him he needed $150,000 to kill the story.



"I gave them $100,000, but they told me the amount was inadequate and later went ahead to release the video," Nyantakyi said in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV on Tuesday morning.



“After the video came out, I asked for a refund and even the refund was done in instalments. Today, they would bring $20,000, and the next day another $10,000. They were giving me stories, but eventually I got everything back,” he said.



Becoming a Minister of Sports

The former CAF vice president expressed his readiness to grab an opportunity to become a sports minister in the government of the New Patriotic Party.



He stated that becoming a sports minister under the New Patriot Party (NPP) government is possible while assuming the role under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is unlikely.



"If NPP comes and they make me a sports minister, I may consider it but if the NDC comes and they consider me, it will be difficult."



Nyantakyi has transitioned into politics and is set to contest the NPP parliamentary seat in the Ejisu Constituency.



Relationship with George Afriyie



The former GFA president addressed his relationship with his former vice president George Afriyie.

He clarified that there is no bad blood between him and the former Liberty Professionals CEO but the latter is not his friend.



“I have no issues with George Afriyie,” he confessed.



“If someone offends me, I don’t keep it in me; and I’ve let go of everything but I will not call him. He’s not my friend that I call for us to sit somewhere or go to the bush canteen to eat fufu,” said Nyantakyi.



Apology to Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo



Nyantakyi apologised to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for using their names in the documentary.



"I admit I was wrong to mention the President [Akufo-Addo] and his Vice [Dr Mahamudu Bawumia] in that incident. I am sorry and I hope they forgive me," he said.

Ghana football has declined



During the interview, Kwesi Nyantakyi offered his thoughts on the state of Ghana football, implying that he was the glue that held the sport together.



Nyantakyi asserted that the country's football has been on a nosedive since he left office in 2018.



"Ghana football has declined since I left. Since 2019, we have consistently exited tournaments in the first round or even during the group stage. So, if you plot it on a graph, you'd see a sharp decline."



