6
Menu
Sports

Here are photos of Black Stars players' arrival ahead of Madagascar game

L R Dede Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Jordan Ayew L-R Dede Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Jordan Ayew

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars players have arrived for camping ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Images shared on social media by the Black Stars' official handle shows the players arriving at the team hotel in casual fits.

Currently, the specific number of players who have arrived out of the 24-man squad announced has not been confirmed by the Ghana Football Association.

However, from the images posted on social media, skipper Andre Ayew, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Salis Samed, Kasim Nuhu, Majeed Ashimeru, Osman Buakri, Hafiz Konkoni, and Joseph Aidoo, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Paintsil have all arrived.

The team is currently lodging at the Alisa Hotel and will train at the Accra Sports Stadium before they depart Ghana for Madagascar.

The game is scheduled for June 18, 2023.



















EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP didn't give me money: Agya Koo on new mansion
The day Ndebugre was arrested for not standing for National Anthem
The UK government data that indicates Bawumia is British
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Pressure mounts on NDC, Mahama to pick Domelevo as running mate – Report
There was illegal activities in Akufo-Addo's Kyebi garden - Frimpong-Boateng insists
Why Akufo-Addo was infuriated on Green Ghana Day
Koku Anyidoho was behind my treason charge - Ken Agyapong
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Related Articles: