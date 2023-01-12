Here are some top 10 prettiest female footballers in the world

L-R Jordyn Huitema, Sam Kerr, Alisha Lehman

Football is dubbed a beautiful game, due to the artistry aspect of it that makes the game pleasing to the eye.

In women's football, players not only catch the eye with their brilliant pieces of skill, portraying the art of football but also catch the eye of many fans with their looks.



Some players tend to gain a cult following on social media due to their looks.



Here are 10 prettiest female footballers in the World



Ana Maria Markovic



Born on November 9, 1999, Ana Maria Marković is a 23-year-old Croatian footballer.



She was born in Split. She currently plays for Grasshoppers in the Swiss Women's League.







Lauren James



Lauren James is an English footballer who plays for Chelsea in the Women's Super League.



The former Manchester United attacker is 21 years old. She joined Chelsea in 2021.

Lauren is the sister of Chelsea's right back, Reece James.







Alex Morgan



Alex Morgan is a 33-year-old footballer who plays for San Diego Wave FC in the US National Women's Soccer League.



The American is a two-time World Champion and Olympic gold medalist with numerous honors to her name in her 15-year career.







Alisha Lehman



Alisha Lehman is a Swiss footballer who plays for Aston Villa in the Women's Super League in England.



The 23-year-old made his international debut in 2017. The forward has made 34 appearances for Switzerland, scoring 7 goals.





Sam Kerr



Sam Kerr is a 29-year-old Australian footballer who plays for Chelsea. The one-time PFA player of the year joined Chelsea in 2020 and has won 8 titles.



Kerr is the skipper for Australia and the all-time top scorer with 61 goals in 116 appearances.







Alexia Putellas Segura



Alexia Putellas is a Spanish professional footballer and the skipper for Barcelona Femeni.



She is a two-time Ballon d'Or winner and one-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year winner.



Putellas has won 28 titles in her career. She is Spain's most-capped player with 100 appearances.



She joined Barcelona in 2012 and has scored 125 goals in 277 matches.





Sharon Sampson



Sharon Sampson is a Ghanaian footballer who plays college football in the USA. She plays basketball for the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies.



The 20-year-old played for the Black Princesses at the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.







Jordyn Huitema



Jordyn Huitema is a Canadian footballer who plays for Paris Saint Germain in France.



The 21-year-old was a key member of the Canadian team that won Gold at the 2021 Olympic Games.



She is the former girlfriend of Bayern Munich and Canadian defender, Alphonso Davies.







Nicole Banecki

Nicole Banecki is a German footballer who plays for Bayer Leverkusen.



The 34-year-old made 5 appearances for Germany, including playing at the 2008 FIFA Women's World Cup.







Doris Boaduwaa



Doris Boaduwaa is a 20-year-old Ghanaian footballer who plays for Hassacaas Ladies in the Ghana Women's Premier League.



She bagged three nominations at the 2022 CAF Awards- Young Player of the Year, Player of The Year, and Interclub Player of the Year.



Boaduwaa was instrumental for Hasaacas in 2021, when they won five trophies in the calendar year and finished second at the inaugural edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.



She was named in the Champions League team of the tournament.







EE/BOG