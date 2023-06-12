0
Here are the 18 teams to compete in 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

Ghana Premier League BetPawa GPL 18 teams to compete in the next season

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign officially came to an end on Sunday, June 11 2023, with Medeama emerging as winners.

At the end of the season, Kotoku Royals, King Faisal and Tamale City suffered demotion to the Division ranks.

However, three clubs from the Division One League have been promoted to the elite league and are expected to compete against some of the top guns in the 2023/24 season.

The newly promoted teams include Nations FC, Tano Bofoakwa and Heart of Lions are expected to feature in the GPL next season after gaining promotion from the Division One League.

Here are the 18 teams to compete in 2023/24 Ghana Premier League:

Medeama SC

Aduana Stars

Bechem United

Asante Kotoko SC

Bibiani Gold Stars

Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea

Karela United

Legon Cities FC

Samartex

Real Tamale

Accra Hearts of Oak

Nsoatreman

Great Olympics

Accra Lions

Nations FC

Tano Bofoakwa

Heart of Lions

