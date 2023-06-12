18 teams to compete in the next season

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign officially came to an end on Sunday, June 11 2023, with Medeama emerging as winners.

At the end of the season, Kotoku Royals, King Faisal and Tamale City suffered demotion to the Division ranks.



However, three clubs from the Division One League have been promoted to the elite league and are expected to compete against some of the top guns in the 2023/24 season.



The newly promoted teams include Nations FC, Tano Bofoakwa and Heart of Lions are expected to feature in the GPL next season after gaining promotion from the Division One League.



Here are the 18 teams to compete in 2023/24 Ghana Premier League:



Medeama SC

Aduana Stars



Bechem United



Asante Kotoko SC



Bibiani Gold Stars



Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea



Karela United



Legon Cities FC



Samartex



Real Tamale

Accra Hearts of Oak



Nsoatreman



Great Olympics



Accra Lions



Nations FC

Tano Bofoakwa



Heart of Lions