Here are the businesses owned by Sammy Kuffour's baby mama

Charlotte Derban Samuel Osei Kuffour Charlotte Derban and Samuel Osei Kuffour

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian footballer, Samuel Osei Kuffour's baby mama, Charlotte Derban, has established herself as a successful entrepreneur in the beauty and hospitality industry.

The former Miss Ghana contestant is known to be the owner of a number of businesses in the aforementioned industries.

One of her businesses is the Gem 7 beauty bar, which has become the preferred destination for some Ghanaian celebrities including Sonia Ibrahim.

She also owns Charly's Ghana, a high-profile restaurant located in the capital of Accra. The eatery is frequented by most celebs including movie producer Kofi Asamoah.

Charlotte's entrepreneurial skills have also seen her establish the Swift Breakfast shop.

The breakfast package is tailored to suit different occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, and office meetings.

Charlotte also manages Charly Bakes, a bakery company that has assorted pastries and cakes for all occasions and events.

Charly Bakes is a subsidiary of Charly's Ghana and has become a go-to place for delicious pastries in Ghana.

JNA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
