Here are the five ex-Black Stars captains who were present at meeting between retired players and GFA

Some of the ex-players at the meeting with GFA

Some former Black Stars captains were among a team of ex-footballers who met with the top hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association to discuss issues relating to football in the country.

The crunch meeting was attended by former Black Stars captains like Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, John Mensah, Tony Baffoe, and John Painstil, among other former Black Stars players.



The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku during the meeting, urged retired players to bring their experience to bare by helping find solutions confronting football in Ghana.



Okraku urged PFAG to make recommendations and proposals on the current GFA statutes, which are under review for possible amendments.



"I think the relevance of footballers in the football ecosystem cannot be underestimated in any way and as the leader of this Association, I have always respected and placed a premium on footballers not only because of the entertainment you provided but also due to the joy that you brought into the homes of millions across the globe during your active football days," Kurt Okraku said.



“We have a lot to do as stakeholders to push this industry to greater heights. I know the power and influence that you all carry as individuals and as a unit hence this meeting.

“I want us to look into the various issues that confront us and to find solutions to the challenges of our beloved industry including player welfare, standard contract, the role of the footballers in scouting, talent identification, coaching, support, funding and other identified pathways.



“We need these kinds of meetings to look into the real issues and challenges that pose a threat to us from player welfare, infrastructure, training and knowledge acquisition, exchange programs and capacity building,” he added.





???????????? & the Professional Football Association of Ghana ( @PFAGofficial ) have met in Accra to deliberate on a number of issues that affect the forward march and development of football in Ghana.



April 26, 2023

