Here are the four coaches who resigned after 2022 World Cup elimination

L-R: Otto Addo, Roberto Martínez, Gerardo Martino and Paulo Bento

Out of the 32 countries that started the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, November 20, 22 have been eliminated and two more will go home by the close of Tuesday, December 6, which is the last day for the knockout stage games.



France, England, Argentina, Netherlands, Croatia, and Brazil have already booked their places in the quarter-finals and the winner of Morocco versus Spain and Portugal vs Switzerland will join the other countries in the quarter-final stage.



The exit of some countries in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup has brought an end to the reign of some coaches who have voluntarily reassigned from their posts after their elimination.



At the moment the total number of managers who will not continue with their national teams as of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, is four.



Here is a list of confirmed resignations put together by GhanaWeb.



Paulo Bento- South Korea

The 53-year-old Portuguese coach announced his decision to step down from his role as the head coach of the South Korean national team after their 4-1 defeat to Brazil.



The South Koreans magically snatched a knockout phase qualification from Uruguay after beating Portugal in their final Group H game but Brazil were not ready for any surprises as they kicked them out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Paulo after the defeat announced that he will be leaving his post thus bringing an end to his 4-year tenure in South Korea.



“I have just announced to the players and to the president of the South Korean federation and this was a decision I had already taken since September that was set in stone. Today I have confirmed it and I have to thank them for everything they have done," he said at the post-match conference.



Otto Addo - Ghana



Just like Paulo Bento, Otto Addo also announced his resignation less than an hour after Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.

Otto Addo before the start of the World Cup hinted that he will step down from his job after the competition regardless of Ghana's performance.



"Me & my family are happy in Germany. I said I would step down after the World Cup even if we're world champions after the tournament. I've resigned from my role as Ghana coach," Otto Addo told the press in his post-match interview.



Roberto Martínez - Belgium



Having led the Belgium golden generation to win bronze in the 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup, Roberto Martinez was hoping to go for the ultimate in the 2022 edition but were eliminated from the group stages after a goalless drawn game against Croatia.



Martínez insisted that he was proud of his legacy despite his failure to achieve with the golden generation. Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne are among the players who may never return the World Cup.



“That was my last game with the national team and it’s emotional as you can imagine. It was going to be the end whether we were world champions or out in the group stage. It has nothing to do with being eliminated at this stage. This is the time for me to accept that this day is the last game,” he said after the game.

Gerardo Martino - Mexico



He also left in similar circumstances as the other three coaches who have been listed in this report.



Gerardo Martino's were in the same group with Argentina, Poland, and Saudi Arabia but they finished third in the group despite their final group victory over the Saudis.



"I am the first responsible for this terrible disappointment and frustration that we have. As the person in charge, it causes a lot of sadness. I fully assume responsibility for this great failure."



"My contract ended as soon as the referee blew the final whistle and there is nothing more to be done," the 60-year-old Argentine told reporters.



Author: Joel Eshun

