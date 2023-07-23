Here are the new four-member IMC named to steer Asante Kotoko

The new board members

Owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on today, Saturday, July 21, announced a four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) to run the affairs of the club.

This follows after the dissolution of the 12-member board of directors led by Dr Kwame Kyei and the management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah following the expiration of their mandate.



However, Otumfuo has named the four-member IMC ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.



They include Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua who is the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant.



Other members include former Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has been named the new head coach, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, who will serve as the administrative manager.

"The IMC is to ensure the club fulfil all statutory obligations of the Premier League and prepare a formidable team for the next season," the statement added.



