Here are the top 15 AFCON 2023 stars

Victor Osimhen, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) were listed first and second respectively in a 15-man list of top players heading to the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The third to fifth slots are occupied by Sadio Mane (Senegal), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez.



Ghana international Mohammed Kudus was ranked sixth and is the only Ghanaian player.



He is due to join the Black Stars camp in Kumasi ahead of the AFCON which kicks off in a week.



His performances for West Ham has made him a key player for Chris Hughton's charges as Ghana seeks to redeem itself after a horrible last outing.



90 min Football - Ranking of top players playing at 2023 AFCON

Mohamed Salah



Victor Osimhen



Sadio Mane



Achraf Hakimi



Riyad Mahrez

Mohammed Kudus



Victor Boniface



Andre Onana



Ismael Bennacer



Serhou Guirassy

Edmond Tapsoba



Yves Bissouma



Pape Matar Sarr



Nicolas Jackson



Hakim Ziyech

