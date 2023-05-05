Here are three records Victor Osimhen set with his Serie A title-winning goal against Udinese

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has been the leader of the pack in Napoli's quest to win the 2022/2023 Serie A.

Napoli were crowned champions of the 2022/2023 Serie A campaign following their one-all draw against Udinese on Thursday.



Osimhen's second-half strike in the stalemate ended Napoli's 33-year wait for a Serie A title with five matches to spare.



His goal not only crown Napoli champions in Italy but also set three records for the former U-17 World Cup winner.



Joins Obafemi Martins on the list of Nigerian Serie A winners



Victor Osmihen has now become the second Nigerian to win Serie A after former Nigeria international Obafemi Martins.

Martins won one Serie A title during his five-year spell at Inter Milan.



Equals George Weah's record



Victor Osimhen has now equalled former AC Milan and African great George Weah's record as the height-scoring African in the Serie A.



Osimhen has now tied the record with 64 goals since joining Napoli in 2020.



Breaks Samuel Eto'o's record

Victor Osimhen has overtaken Samuel Eto'o to become the African with the most goals scored in a season in the Serie A.



His goal against Udinese took his tally for the season to 22 goals and have five more matches to extend the record.



