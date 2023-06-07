Here are top players who could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi Arabia Pro League

L-R N'golo Kante, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquests, Alexis Sanchez

The Saudi Arabia Pro League has gained prominence since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023.

The clubs have decided to adopt Nassr's approach of luring top European players who are at the twilight of their careers or are out of contract by offering them lucrative deals.



Karim Benzema has become the second big name to join the league after completing a three-year deal worth €200 million a year to Al-Ittihad.



He has now become the height of the third paid athlete after Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.



According to rumours, the Saudi 'operation' has been intensified as the clubs are in contact with many top players to join the league.



Here are players who are reported targets by Sudi Arabian clubs



Lionel Messi



Saudi Arabia side, Al Hilal have reportedly shown keen interest in signing Lionel Messi who is currently a free agent.

The club is said to have offered the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner €1.2 billion (€600m/year for two years)



The two parties are said to be close to reaching an agreement.



Meanwhile, other reports suggest the Argentian is considering a move back to Barcelona.



N'golo Kante



Reports claim that Chelsea and France midfielder, N'golo Kante is on the verge of completing a move to Al-Ittihad.



"N’Golo Kanté is on the verge of joining Al Ittihad on free transfer! Final details are being discussed then proposal will be accepted.



"Al Ittihad directors just arrived in London to link up with PIF Saudi delegation to prepare documents. €100m per year until 2025," renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported.

Alexis Sanchez



Fabrizio has indicated that Saudi Arabia side, Al-Fateh has tabled an official proposal to Olympique Marseille forward, Alex Sanchez.



"Understand Saudi side Al Fateh has now submitted an official proposal to Alexis Sánchez. ???????????????? #transfers



"€10m salary per season offered to OM forward. Contract valid until 2024 plus option for further season."



IIkay Gundogan



Manchester City midfielder, IIkay Gundogan who will be out of contract in the summer has reportedly drawn interest from Al-Ittihad.



Cadena SER suggests that Ittihad is willing to lure the Germans with a huge offer.

Roberto Firmino



Transfer journalist, Matteo Moretto, has reported that there are is a Saudi delegation in the UK who have begun talks with former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.



Firmino and Gundogun are reportedly the focus of the delegation.



Sergio Busquests



Sergio Busquets, who is claimed to be on the list of Saudi Arabia clubs, in a previous interview after announcing his departure from Barcelona confirmed that he has received four offers from outside Europe.



“I’ve three or four options on the table. But all of them are outside Europe”. Saudi clubs keep pushing, again.



“I’m not sure I’d be able to play a football game against Barcelona!”, told RAC1.

Other players who could join the Saudi Pro League but there no concrete information regarding their transfer include:



Angel Di Maria



Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang



Wilfred Zaha



Jordi Alba



Iago Aspas



EE/OGB