2
Menu
Sports

Here is Ghana's 21-man technical team, backroom staff for 2022 World Cup

Otto Addo And Chris Hughton New .png Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo and technical advisor Chris Hughton(L)

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is set to send 21 technical team members led by head coach Otto Addo to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The official technical team list sighted by GhanaWeb has 12 different coaches and 8 other members who complete the list.

The 8 different roles include two equipment officers, one fitness trainer, one team doctor, one video analyst, two match analysts, one athletic coach, one physiotherapist, and one media manager.

The list has a quartet of local coaches who will understudy the Black Stars technical team of Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Mas Ud-Didi drama to pick up useful lessons.

At the World Cup, only 11 out of the 21 team officials will be allowed to join 15 substitutes on the bench. According to FIFA, it is a must to have a team doctor among the officials.

The Black Stars have a tall order as they have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.

They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Check Out Ghana's technical team members for the World from the list below

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Related Articles: